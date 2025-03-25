By Ruma Paul Bangladesh’s Yunus to meet China's Xi amid strained India ties

DHAKA, - Bangladesh’s head of the interim government is set to hold his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, underscoring growing ties between the two nations as diplomatic tensions simmer with neighbouring India.

Since taking on the role in August, Muhammad Yunus has yet to visit India, reflecting strained relations between the two.

He replaced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, India’s long-time ally, who was removed from power in August following deadly protests, shifting Bangladesh’s diplomatic dynamics.

Hasina sought refuge in New Delhi, but India has not responded to Bangladesh’s requests to have her sent back for trial.

China has been strengthening its ties with Bangladesh and is its largest trading partner, with annual trade of $25 billion. While Bangladesh relies increasingly on Chinese investments and economic support, exports are just $1 billion, despite Beijing’s offer of zero-tariff market access for many products.

Analysts say as ties with India weaken, Bangladesh's relationship with China could reshape South Asia's geopolitical balance and challenge India's influence as China deepens its footprint in Dhaka in strategic, economic and technological areas. China’s past military sales to Bangladesh also would heighten security concerns for India.

Chinese companies were the biggest investors in Bangladesh since the interim government took office, with at least 14 firms contributing more than $230 million, Chinese ambassador Yao Wen said earlier this month.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun welcomed Yunus's visit, saying the countries were “willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation to further develop our bilateral relationship.”

China's involvement thus far in Bangladesh’s infrastructure includes funding major projects such as the Padma Bridge rail link and the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

Potential announcements from Yunus's visit include investments, special economic zones, health initiatives and loan discussions, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin told reporters.

