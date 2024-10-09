Banned-Kick streamer Jack Doherty literally ‘begging’ for donations on TikTok after car crash: Watch

Popular YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty has been “begging” for donations after receiving a permanent ban from Kick over his £150,000 McLaren crash during a live stream on October 6th in Miami, Florida. YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren sports car on Livestream(X (Twitter))

While driving in the pouring rain, Doherty was live-streaming on the platform Kick when he lost control of the car and crashed into a railing. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is now investigating the crash.

Doherty’s reckless behaviour, including appearing to use his phone while driving, led to his ban from Kick. His friend Michael David, who was in the passenger seat, was seen bleeding from his face in the footage.

Doherty ‘begging’ for what, new McLaren?

Even instead of attending to his injured friend, Doherty thrust a camera at him, urging him to “film.”

Seeing viewers were appalled at the YouTuber’s reaction, Doherty posted a shirtless picture of himself standing next to the wreckage of his McLaren on Instagram, which many found incredibly “inappropriate”.

Just days after the ban, Doherty turned to TikTok “begging” support, encouraging fans to send him gifts and donations. During a TikTok live, he urged viewers to double-tap the screen and send him “galaxies,” a form of TikTok currency. He promised to follow back anyone who contributed, stating, “Appreciate y’all.”

Doherty’s attempt to engage his followers financially after the crash backfired

One person commented, “Begging for money and then saying ‘you guys never drove a McLaren’ is crazy lmao,” while another added, “why does this weird a*s kid still have a platform”

Viewers found his attitude to be tone-deaf, especially when Doherty, addressing the crash, said, “I literally hydroplaned. I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain, what do you expect? You guys have never drove [sic] a McLaren.”

“'Driving in the rain what do you expect' He left out ‘on my phone,’” one user nuked the streamer.

Doherty’s older brother, Michael, has also weighed in, claiming Jack wasn’t distracted by his phone when the accident happened. He explained that Jack had been on his phone “about a minute or two prior” and blamed, “McLarens are pretty notorious for spinning out... He hydroplaned into the barrier and kind of overcorrected, which is someone’s first instinct.”