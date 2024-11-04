Barack Obama chastises Trump for 'demeaning' remarks, warns voters he can’t even fathom that Greek person can be black

Barack Obama on Sunday sent out a message to Black and Latino voters and laid out GOP presidential contender Donald Trump’s racist record. Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Baird Center on November 03, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP)

Addressing a crowd at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Wisconsin on Sunday, Obama chastised Trump for questioning if he is more Greek than NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Calling Antetokounmpo a “seriously good player”, Trump asked the Milwaukee crowd, “Tell me, who has more Greek in him, the Greek or me?”

The crowd appeared to freeze over Trump's remark, with the ex-president quickly adding, “I think we have about the same, right?”

As there was no response from the audience, he said, “Maybe he is the best player in the NBA.”

Obama lists Trump's ‘demeaning and degrading’ comments

Obama cautioned Milwaukee crowd against casting their votes for someone who doesn't care about them and doesn't even understand that a Greek person may be black.

He further told them that the answer to their worries was not Trump. “Why would you think the answer is to vote for someone who has a long history of demeaning and disregarding your communities?” he wondered.

“Who cannot apparently understand how NBA superstar can be both Greek and Black? Who suggests that any Mexican crossing the border is a criminal and a rapist. Who spreads ridiculous fantasies that Haitians eat people’s pets?” Obama stated.

Recalling few bizarre moments during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, he denounced the GOP contender over his supporters comments about Puerto Rico being an island of garbage and Black people eating watermelon. “Do you think that’s somebody whose going to look out for you?” he asked.

Addressing Muslim and Jewish Americans, Obama questioned why they would back a person who sat down for “pleasantries with Holocaust deniers” and enacted a “so-called Muslim Ban.”

Know about Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the US and Greece, Trump's comment provoked a contentious discussion regarding the purpose of his strange statements.

Notably, Trump has no connection to Greece. Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, is a Greek citizen and proudly plays for Greece's national basketball team. He speaks Greek proficiently as he was raised in Greece, and proudly plays for the Greek national basketball team.

The sole distinction is Antetokounmpo's Nigerian ancestry, having been the son of two Nigerian immigrants who shifted to Athens many years ago.