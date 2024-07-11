Barron Trump’s rally behaviour screams 'no spotlight please,' as dad Donald praises him: Expert

Barron Trump's recent rally behaviour alongside his father, Donald Trump, has captured attention as body language experts decode subtle signs of discomfort in the spotlight. On Tuesday, the former President of the United States, extensively engaged in political campaigning leading up to the election, was joined by a surprising visitor. Barron Trump waves as his father, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Trump’s 18-year-old son, Barron was present at a rally in Florida. During the event, experts noted that Barron's gestures and expressions suggested a reluctance to be in the limelight, contrasting with his father's energetic presence.

Spotlight Shy? Barron Trump may take Melania’s path

Fresh off his high school graduation, the youngest son of Trump, who is actively considering his university options, received a lot of praise from his dad on Tuesday. Trump, eyeing the White House for the second time, even hailed his and Melania’s son as the most popular among all his siblings. His presence at the rally might have given the public a picture of how ready Barron is for the public spotlight and to follow in his dad’s footsteps. However, experts believe he is likely to follow his mother Melania’s footsteps, who has worked tirelessly to keep his life out of the media as much as possible.

Barron Trump wants to ‘avoid’ spotlight: Expert decodes

During the rally, dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and tie, Junior Trump exuded bright energy as he cheered for his dad's second presidential run. A viral video from the event shows him standing up, waving at the crowd, flashing a big smile, and then standing up again after his dad said, “Stand up! Look at him!”

Glimpsing a bit about his future, Trump mentioned, "He's now going to college, got into every college he wanted to." Barron was observed raising his fists in the air, but Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively informed The List that his body language displayed signs of tension.

"That's celebratory, but from the fists, we see some tension. [Then] he matches his dad's thumbs up. This shows that Barron might simply be following his dad's lead,” he said.

Explaining further that the discomfort was just not limited to fist bumps Traci Brown said, “A closer look reveals that he didn't stand [until] he's called to do so. And he shows barely a smile, keeping his mouth closed.”

“And that's why from an expert's point of view, it was quite a sign that Barron is 'not really into showing full emotion, staying more reserved. Possibly really doesn't want the spotlight,” and was only there to support his father.

Barron Trump ‘not debuting’ in politics right now

Barron, like all his siblings including Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr., has had multiple opportunities to enter the political arena. His popularity has undoubtedly risen during Trump’s second presidential run. He was even slated to act as a delegate for the Florida GOP at the Republican National Convention in May 2024, but Melania’s office quickly called off that plan. There were several reports that Melania has negotiated a deal with Trump: if he wins, she will not serve as a 24/7 first lady but will instead invest time with her son as he begins his college journey.