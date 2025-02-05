Barron Trump spotted at NYU campus with Secret Service in tow

Barron Trump was seen walking through New York University’s campus for the first time since President Donald Trump began his second term in the Oval Office on January 20, per Page Six. Barron Trump was spotted at NYU for the first time since his father's inauguration.(AFP)

Page Six's (Probe-Media.com for New York Post) exclusive clicks show Barron dressed in a cream-coloured sweater layered over a white polo shirt. He paired his outfit with black jeans and sneakers. The 18-year-old appeared to have missed the first few weeks of classes, which commenced three days prior to his father’s inauguration.

Arriving from Trump Tower, Barron was escorted onto campus with a five-SUV motorcade under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service and NYPD, according to Page Six.

Having graduated from Florida’s prestigious Oxbridge Academy last year, Barron has now enrolled in NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Barron is venturing into real-estate business at the age of 18

The youngest Trump son, at a towering 6-foot-7, is set on following in his father’s footsteps by venturing into luxury real estate. He has already co-founded a company, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., alongside business partners.

One of the co-founders, Cameron Roxburgh, told to Newsweek that the firm plans to focus on high-end real estate developments, including golf courses and properties in states such as Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. The company has listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as its principal address, per New York Post.

Barron is said to be well-liked among his peers in NYU. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” an insider told People in December.

“He loves his classes and his professors,” his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, told Fox News in October.

She, in his memoir, also noted the same, writing, “Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency.”