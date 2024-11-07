Bernie Sanders blasts Democrats after loss, says they ‘abandoned working class people’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders blasted the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign in a scathing statement after Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to Donald Trump. Sanders said that it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them." Bernie Sanders blasts Democrats after loss (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)

"First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders wrote in his statement, shared on social media. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."

‘We continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government's all out war’

Sanders, who had run for president back in 2016, reflected on how people in America continue to face economic instability, including income and wealth inequality. He also called out the spending on military aid to Israel.

"Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against the Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children," Sanders said.

Sanders also expressed his doubt about the party's ability to learn its lesson. "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not," he said.

Sanders added that "very serious political discussions" are required about the path forward for "those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice.”

After losing the election, Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C., "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”