Biden administration faces northern border surge as illegal crossings rise

Border crossings from Canada into the United States have been on the rise since November. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, total crossings exceeded 988,900 between October and December, with an additional 242,587 in January.

Biden's positive news:

The U.S.-Mexico border has been in the spotlight, but some good news emerged for the Biden administration regarding the northern border.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced impeachment by House Republicans for alleged negligence in handling migrant encounters.

Texas takes action:

Texas, facing an 81,550 decrease in encounters from December to January, is actively protecting its borders. Razor wire in Shelby Park and National Guard troops are part of Texas' strategy to monitor and deter illegal crossings.

Migrant encounter rollercoaster:

January witnessed 242,587 migrant encounters across the U.S. borders—down from 370,925 in December. Notably, the U.S.-Canada border saw an increase of about 1,800 encounters from November to January.

Southwest vs. Northern borders:

While encounters at the Southwest land border decreased significantly from 301,983 in December to 176,205 in January, the U.S.-Canada border witnessed a slight increase.

Northern Border stats:

Northern border crossings, though comparatively lower, have increased year over year during the Biden administration. In 2023, the Swanton Sector, covering New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, accounted for nearly 70% of illegal crossings.

International influx:

The surge in illegal entries from Canada has seen people from 55 countries apprehended since October 1. In 2023 alone, more than 3,100 individuals were arrested—far surpassing the total illegal crossings in the previous four fiscal years.

Challenges for law enforcement:

The increase in illegal crossings poses challenges for law enforcement, with Raymond Bresnahan, lead patrol agent, acknowledging the mix of individuals seeking the American dream and potential "bad actors."

Local perspectives:

Clinton County Sheriff Dave Favro emphasized the real hazards for patrol officers, citing emotional strain and pressure on law enforcement and medical staff.

Bernadette Jordan, Canadian consul general for New England, believes the border is working well but acknowledges the need for a balance between security measures and maintaining essential activities like tourism and trade.

The unexpected surge in northern border crossings highlights the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between the U.S. and Canada to address the challenges while preserving essential aspects of cross-border activities.