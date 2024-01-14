Northern border stable but ‘not normal’:Northern command chief

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said the increased terrorist activity in Pir Panjal region of Jammu was the neighbouring country’s response to the ‘prosperity’ in the region, adding that the forces were taking strict action and will control the militancy there soon. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. (HT File Photo)

“The quality of life was improving. Investment was increasing and people were getting jobs. Our neighbouring country didn’t like this prosperity and that is why they have indulged in such activities and promoted militancy,” he told media on the sidelines of Army Veterans Day function in Srinagar on Sunday.

“We are taking strict action against this and in the coming days, it will be controlled,” he added.

Dwivedi said the Northern border is stable but ‘not normal’. “It is sensitive. There were seven friction points there of which we have solved five after mutual consultations and talks are going on for the remaining few points,” he added.

He said the year 2023 was announced as zero infiltration year, as there was no infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC). “But still many terrorists are coming. This time, of the total terrorists killed, only 21 are locals while the rest 55 are foreign terrorists. That means that the (local) recruitment is going down,” he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said that the recruitment of locals into militancy came down from 121 in 2022 to 19 in 2023. “We have taken action against the increase in foreign terrorists; we will be continuing in 2024 as well,” he said. “We are ensuring to further strengthen the synergy among various security agencies,” he added.