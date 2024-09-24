By Gabriella Borter and Andrea Shalal Biden designates UAE as a second major defense partner after India

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 - President Joe Biden recognized the United Arab Emirates as a major defense partner of the United States on Monday after talks with its president on topics that included the war in Gaza and growing Middle East instability.

The U.S. designation - India is the only other country to have been designated as such - allows for close military cooperation through joint training, exercises and other collaborative efforts.

Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for "urgent, unhindered" humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and shared their commitment to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in a statement after their meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Biden said he had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon, where Lebanese officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people on Monday.

"My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely," he said.

Their joint statement touched on the Gulf state's involvement in the Sudan conflict, with both stressing that there was no military solution to the war, which has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis.

They also underscored plans to deepen cooperation on space exploration, clean energy and artificial intelligence, where the UAE has launched ambitious plans drawing interest from U.S. geopolitical rival China.

Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with the UAE leader, but the talks were closed to press.

"The vice president raised her deep concerns about the conflict in Sudan," the White House said. "She expressed alarm at the millions of individuals who have been displaced by the war and the atrocities committed by the belligerents against the civilian population."

