Biden issues one word message to Iran as Gulf nations warn US ahead of possible attack on Israel

As the US remains on high alert in response to the Israeli attack on Iranian consulate Syria, President Joe Biden stated on Friday that he was expecting Tehran to attack Israel “sooner than later." However, he warned the Islamic state against attacking, stressing that the United States will defend Israel. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the 81-year-old commander in chief said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel, we will support Israel, we will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."(REUTERS)

Responding to a question “how imminent” an attack by Iran on Israel may be, the US President stated: "I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later."

When a reporter asked Biden about his message for Iran amid fears of possible strike, Biden asserted, “Don't.”

Gulf states warn US ahead of the potential Iran attack

Gulf nations are pressing the United States not to respond to any possible Iranian attack on Israel by using US military basis located on their soil.

An anonymous senior US official told that the US's Gulf allies are working non-stop to close all the doors that would connect them to a US retaliation against Tehran or its proxies operating out of bases within their kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Kuwait have expressed concerns regarding the minute details of the basing deals that allow tens of thousands of US soldiers to be deployed throughout the oil-rich peninsula.

They are also taking action to stop US jets from crossing their airspace.

The United States has invested decades of funding in setting up its military bases in Gulf countries. According to the US officials who spoke with MEE, such airbases would provide the most feasible launchpads to the United States against Iran due to their close proximity to the Islamic state.

However, the Gulf nations' plans are making it more difficult for the Biden administration to prepare against potential Iranian strikes on Israel.

Stressing that the strike is "imminent", a senior US official said, it is going to be a "mess".

Earlier, Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him that Washington's commitment to Tehran's security was “ironclad”.