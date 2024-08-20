‘Women are now…’: Biden's bizarre blunder at DNC sparks teleprompter speculations, netizens quip ‘he blew a fuse’

Joe Biden made a farewell speech at Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, where he passed the baton to party's presidential nominee Kamala Harris. US President Joe Biden speaks on stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (AFP)

After spending 52 years establishing his authority within the Democratic Party, Biden, 81, was greeted with enthusiasm when he declared his intention to resign in favor of Harris. The decision was taken following the result of weeks of increasing pressure from within the party to withdraw his reelection candidacy.

The first day of Chicago was filled with a highly emotional atmosphere as Biden got emotional amidst “We love you” chants after his daughter Ashley welcomed him to the stage.

Teary-eyed Biden entered the stage, with the crowd and Democrats giving him a standing ovation that lasted for over four minutes.

“America, I love you,” said Biden after supporters expressed their gratitude to the POTUS, saying “Thank you, Joe.”

A wave of emotions also erupted on social media as soon as Biden concluded his remarks. While the POTUS received positive feedback from many, some internet viewers weren't as fond of his comments. Critics ridiculed Biden's address on a number of platforms, with some speculating that he had once again had teleprompter issues.

One of Biden's clips that has gone viral on social media shows him struggling while completing his sentence. “Women are now without electrical, wilnado … not allowed, cuz there’s, not without electrical… electo-toral [nods] or political power….," Biden remarked, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Reacting to the audience's hooting, the POTUS stated: “No kidding”

Here's how social media reacted to Biden's fumbling

Some of Biden's critics hit out at Biden for stumbling over his words during the speech, with X users pointing out that the POTUS is unfit to serve the country due to his age and poor mental fitness. Biden himself admitted on the first day of the DNC that he is “too old to serve as the country's president” just like he was “too young to serve as Senator” as he was less than 30-year-old during that time.

“And These Low IQ Dumb Individuals Actually Cheer For Words That Make No Sense.… Yes, This Really Happened,” one user wrote.

“He leers like a loon. Audience cheers, breathes collective sigh of relief he was politically assassinated by Obama,” another commented.

“These people are so stupid. They believe lies and cheer for insane ramblings of an old man. I fear there’s no hope for them,” a third user chimed in.

“I just can’t comprehend their thought process. It is scary how they cheer this on,” one more reacted.