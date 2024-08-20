Hillary Clinton's most brutal dig at ‘convicted’ Donald Trump draws loudest cheers, prompts ‘lock him up’ chants at DNC

Hillary Clinton drew a stunning response from the crowd at Democratic National Convention (DNC) as she made a sharp contrast between Trump and Harris, saying that the former “fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history.” As Hillary Clinton was taking a dig at Donald Trump for being the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions, her remarks incited boisterous cries of “lock him up" at DNC. (REUTERS)

As she was taking a dig at Trump for being the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions, her remarks incited boisterous cries of “lock him up,” which were reminiscent of the “lock her up” chants during Trump's 2016 campaign rallies. After trying for a while to ignore the chanting, Clinton appeared to chuckle a little as the audience went crazy and kept yelling, “lock him up.”

She hailed Harris for “locking up murderers and drug traffickers” while working as a lawyer. “She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety,” Clinton said of the US VP.

Hillary Clinton rips Trump for mocking Harris name and laugh

Continuing her tirade against Trump, she bashed the former President for making derogatory remarks for Harris.

“On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her: Kamala Harris for the people. That is something that Donald Trump will never understand,” she asserted, adding that "he is lying about Kamala’s record," which is not surprising.

He’s ridiculing her name and even her laugh.” She quipped that Trump's attack “sounds familiar.”

“But we have him on the run now,” she noted.

The former US secretary went on to tell the crowd and Democratic party supporters that they all need to work harder than they have ever had over the next 78 days.

“We need to beat back the dangers that Trump and his allies pose to the rule of law and our way of life. Don’t get distracted or complacent. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Volunteer, be proud champions for the truth and for the country that we all love,” she added, receiving loudest cheers from the crowd.