Biden's internal polling showed Trump winning 400 electoral votes, Obama aide says

Donald Trump was on the road to victory even before Kamala Harris entered the race, according to Jon Favreau, a one-time speechwriter for Barack Obama. During the recent episode of his Pod Save America podcast, the 43-year-old revealed that the White House's internal polling showed the president-elect would win “400 electoral votes.” Biden's internal polling showed Trump winning 400 electoral votes(AFP photo)

Trump crushed Biden with 400 electoral votes in WH's internal polling

“The Biden campaign’s own internal polling at the time when they were telling us he was the strongest candidate showed that Donald Trump was going to win 400 electoral votes,” Favreau said. He claimed that despite knowing Harris would face a similar outcome, the president still pushed her to replace him in the 2024 race. “That’s what their own internal polling said,” the speechwriter added.

Favreau went on to slam the Democrats, calling Biden's reelection bid a “catastrophic mistake.” He also accused them of “shivving” Harris, quietly telling reporters that she could not win. “I’m done being generous,” he fumed. “They refused to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation. And they just kept telling us that his presidency was historic and it was the greatest economy ever.”

However, a Biden insider refuted Favreau's claims, telling the New York Post that “there was a small hit after the debate, which worsened after the circular firing squad, but internal polling never showed him down 400.” On Tuesday, Trump ultimately defeated Harris by a decisive 312 electoral votes and the popular vote, per the outlet.

Favreau's statement comes as Democrats began pointing fingers in a blame game. Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly influenced the members of the Democratic Party to force Biden out of the race, blamed Biden for Harris' loss. In a New York Times interview, the former House speaker claimed that the outcome of the election could have been a lot different had the president “gotten out sooner.”