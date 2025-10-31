Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Big Springs fire: Pre-evacuation warning in place after Big Springs Road blaze; pics show thick smoke

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 01:22 am IST

A mandatory evacuation order was downgraded to a pre-evacuation order after the Big Springs fire in El Paso County, Colorado. 

A fire broke out in Colorado's Big Springs on Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has now downgraded the mandatory evacuation orders issued due to the blaze. A pre-evacuation order was kept in place.

Thick smoke was seen from a distance in the Big Springs fire. (Facebook/Kristeen Allison)
Thick smoke was seen from a distance in the Big Springs fire. (Facebook/Kristeen Allison)

In the latest update, the sheriff's office said that the fire has now been fully contained. “The Big Springs Fire in Eastern El Paso County is now reportedly 100% contained,” they wrote on X, adding that mop-up and lockdown efforts are still on. Approximately 82 acres were burned in the blaze. “Thank you to everyone who remains on scene to ensure the safety of residents in the area,” the sheriff's office said in conclusion.

Also Read | Jonathan Rinderknecht listened to disturbing French song before setting deadly Palisades fire, chilling details out

The fire broke out near 31415 Big Springs Road, which lies north of Yoder and about 35 miles east of Colorado Springs. It consumed about 80 acres, prompting the initial evacuation orders.

As per the sheriff's office, the flames were spreading southwest by 12:30 pm. Initially, evacuation orders were issued for those living in areas to the north by Big Springs Road, to the south by Colorado 94, to the west by Calhan Highway and to the east by Lauppe Road. The recent update, however, notes “Residents in the area may remain in their homes- but be on alert.”

The tri-county area fire department had said that multiple structures are threatened by the blaze, as per local media reports. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Pictures show thick smoke from blaze

Visuals of the fire were widely shared on social media. A person shared smoke visible from a long way away, and wrote on Facebook “Praying for all that are involved.” They added, “Picture are taken facing West on Lauppe and Northside of Big Springs.”

Big Springs fire(Facebook)
Big Springs fire(Facebook)

Several people reacted to the news of the fire on social media, with one person claiming that a drone crash had caused it. “Per a friend of ours it was caused by a drone crash. Last update he sent me it was the size of a football field & heading west. But that was an hour ago,” they wrote on Facebook. Another added, “She was big but I’m happy the wind died down and the FD worked quickly.”

