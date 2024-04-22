Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda breaks silence over engagement rumors after being spotted with huge diamond ring

Melinda French, the billionaire ex-wife of Bill Gates, sparked engagement rumours after she was seen flaunting a big diamond ring on her engagement finger in New York City. Melinda French's spokesperson told PEOPLE: "Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre."(AP)

The rich philanthropist was seen beaming as she exited with with her male assistant from a private jet, toting a big pink Chanel shopping bag.

Melinda was spotted wearing white blouse with light beige mesh jacket along with black trouser and Loewe sneakers.

Melinda, 59, was said to be dating former Fox reporter Jon Du Pre in 2022. During that phase, the duo was pictured together for a few months and they even attended Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics basketball game.

The 65-year-old author of "Prodigal Father" and his ex-wife, Gina, share three children.

Meanwhile, Melinda's spokesperson told PEOPLE: "Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre."

Melinda French and Bill Gates get separated after 27 years of marriage

French Gates parted her ways with Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage. The couple's divorce was officially formalised nearly three months after announcing their separation in August 2021.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they stated in a joint statement issued at the time.

They both are parents to three children -- daughters Phoebe, 21, Jennifer, 27, and son Rory, 23.

French Gates later admitted that their divorce was influenced by Bill Gates' relationship with the late convicted sexual criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview to 'CBS Morning', she said: "I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him."

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”

Bill Gates confirms relationship with Paula Hurd

Following their separation, the 68-year-old co-founder of Microsoft started dating Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd who passed away in 2019.

The two had been photographed together at a number of athletic events like as the Australian Open in January 2023 and the Laver Cup in September 2022. They officially confirmed their relationship in February 2023.

In March, they both were seen together in India during the three-day pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.