Bill Gates says millions of lives at stake amid Musk, Trump's USAID freeze

Bill Gates has expressed grave concerns over Donald Trump's decision to ax USAID. In a PBS interview on Monday, the Microsoft founder said that the president's sudden move to halt the independent agency and reduce its workforce of over 10,000 to less than 300 has left millions of lives at stake. The 69-year-old urged the commander-in-chief, Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to rethink the shutdown of the US foreign aid spending. Bill Gates stands for a photo after an interview with The Associated Press in Indian Wells, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. AP/PTI(AP02_03_2025_000528B)(AP)

“I’m hopeful that some significant portion of that can be reversed and preserved,” Gates told journalist Walter Isaacson during the discussion, which aired on Amanpour and Company‘s YouTube channel.

The billionaire entrepreneur went on to say, “Elon, of all the elimination he’s done, 99% of it is these employees at the USAID who work overseas in very tough circumstances, and they allow the U.S., in addition to our military power, get out there and help out with famine and HIV medicines.”

Gates pointed out that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has kept “over 20 million people alive with HIV drugs.” “I know a lot of those workers, I know that work,” he went on, adding, “A very, very high percentage of it is stuff every taxpayer would be proud of.

When asked how many lives could be lost due to a complete shutdown of USAID, Gates replied, “It’s definitely in the millions.” “Keeping people alive from HIV, the U.S. has done a great job, and even if we have to reduce that sum, an abrupt withdrawal is a terrible thing,” he added.