Billionaire John Paulson, 68, engaged to dietitian Alina de Almeida, 35, amid divorce battle with estranged wife

American billionaire John Paulson, who is embroiled in a divorce battle with his Jenny Paulson, recently got engaged to his much younger girlfriend. In 2021, the 68-year-old hedge fund manager called it quits with his estranged wife after 21 years of marriage. Since then, the duo have been locked in a bitter divorce battle. However, Paulson is now engaged to Alina de Almeida, 35, according to Page Six, despite their ongoing rift. John Paulson, 68, is engaged to Alina de Almeida, 35, amid his ongoing divorce battle with Jenny Paulson(Getty Images via AFP)

John Paulson engaged to fitness instructor Alina de Almeida

Sources close to the couple told the outlet, “John and Alina have been together for two and a half years. They are very happy together and have gotten engaged.” Prior to this confirmation, Bloomberg News first hinted at their engagement, with a reference to Almeida as Paulson's “fiancee” instead of girlfriend. She was also listed along with Paulson as a host of a big fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, that reportedly raked in more than $50 million for Donald Trump, per Page Six.

Who is Alina de Almeida?

Almeida, who boasts a following of 136K on Instagram, is a Clinical Registered Dietitian and founder of Effective Lifestyle. According to her LinkedIn page, her brand's description reads, “Social Network for Healthy Living.” Prior to launching Effective Lifestyle in 2016, Almeida worked as a Clinical Dietitian at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital from 2012 to 2013, according to her LinkedIn page.

John and Jenny Paulson's divorce battle

At the time of the divorce filing, Jenny was allegedly devastated as she found out about it after reading a Page Six article. A source told the outlet at the time, “He has made it so humiliating because of his unseemly speed of taking a girlfriend and filing for a divorce so quickly after a good summer, with no advance notice or even courtesy. It’s unseemly and disrespectful that he couldn’t wait.”