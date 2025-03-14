Blood moon visible in US: What makes it red and do you need glasses to see it?

A rare "blood moon" total lunar eclipse is now visible in parts of the United States. The celestial event began just before midnight EDT and will be visible until the early hours of Friday morning. Social media is buzzing as stargazers share beautiful images and videos of the red moon. A lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse above Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)(AFP)

What makes the ‘blood moon’ red?

The phenomenon known as a "blood moon" occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the sun, Earth, and moon align in a straight line. As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, it is refracted, and the longer wavelengths, such as red, are scattered. These wavelengths then reflect off the moon, giving it a reddish hue.

According to NASA, the red appearance is a result of Rayleigh scattering. It is a natural process that also explains why the sky appears blue during the day and why sunsets often look red. As sunlight enters Earth's atmosphere, shorter wavelengths like blue light scatter, while longer wavelengths like red light continue on to illuminate the moon. This is why the moon appears red during “blood moon” lunar eclipse.

Do we need glasses to look at the total lunar eclipse?

NASA has confirmed that it is completely safe to view the total lunar eclipse with the naked eye. No special glasses or equipment are required.

NASA, however, recommends that "binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view."

The agency adds that a "dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions."

Also Read: Blood Moon on Holi: A blessing or a bane for your zodiac sign?

What time is the lunar eclipse in the US?

The total lunar eclipse will reach its peak in the US at 2:26 a.m. EDT on Friday, when the entire moon will be fully within Earth’s shadow.

Here are the key times for different US time zones -

Eastern Time: 2:26-3:32 a.m. EDT on Friday

Central Time: 1:26-2:32 a.m. CDT on Friday

Mountain Time: 12:26-1:32 a.m. MDT on Friday

Pacific: 11:26 p.m. on Thursday into 12:32 a.m. PDT on Friday

Alaska: 10:26-11:32 p.m. AKDT on Thursday

Hawaii: 8:26-9:32 p.m. HST on Thursday