Blue Origin's NS-31 mission patch: Know what the key symbols mean

BySumanti Sen
Apr 14, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Ahead of the NS-31 mission, Blue Origin launched a mission patch, saying, “Each New Shepard mission has a story."

Six celebrities are set to launch into space on a Blue Origin rocket on Monday morning, April 14 – Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. The New Shepard rocket will carry the crew to the Kármán line.

Blue Origin's NS-31 mission patch: Know what the key symbols mean (blueorigin/Instagram)
Blue Origin's NS-31 mission patch: Know what the key symbols mean (blueorigin/Instagram)

Ahead of the NS-31 mission, Blue Origin launched a mission patch. “Each New Shepard mission has a story. Learn more about the symbolism behind the NS-31 mission patch,” it captioned a photo of the patch shared on Instagram. We will be breaking down what the key symbols embedded on the patch means.

What are the key symbols on the NS-31 mission patch?

According to Blue Origin, the target star symbolises “Aisha Bowe’s ambition for setting big goals, passion for STEM, and commitment to inspiring future generations” and the scales of justice symbolise “Amanda Nguyễn’s efforts to advocate for civil rights, break barriers, and empower everyday people to create change.” While the shooting star microphone is a representation of “Gayle King’s commitment to sharing important stories with the world,” the firework represents Katy Perry’s global influence across music, pop culture, and philanthropy.”

The film reel represents “Kerianne Flynn’s passion for filmmaking, storytelling, and crafting beautiful narratives,” Blue Origin added. Lastly, it adds, “Flynn the Fly, the main character in Lauren Sánchez’s bestselling children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, is along for the ride. The story is about overcoming adversity, inspiring kids with learning differences to pursue their dreams.”

The vehicle is set to lift off at Launch Site One on Corn Ranch, which is a private ranch in rural West Texas. The mission will kick off Monday, April 14, at 9:30 am ET, and the flight is expected to last for 11 minutes.

Blue Origin will air a YouTube video stream from 8 am ET, and also provide a livestream on its website. The launch will also be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

