Bobby Slayton hung out with Epstein, Woody Allen; faces backlash: ‘Disgusting’

According to documents now searchable on the DOJ website , Slayton’s name appears in Epstein-related records. They've also been circulated widely on social media. One communication, attributed to Slayton and allegedly sent to Epstein, references sending a photo of a young woman, accompanied by the phrases “My Grief Counselor” and “Super Jew… call me when awake.”

The US Department of Justice released a new and final cache of millions of documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, prompting scrutiny of figures whose names appear in the material. Among them is actor and comedian Bobby Slayton.

The communication also includes “ALOT of pizza”.

The files do not provide additional context, dates, or explanations for the message.

The DOJ release includes more than 2,400 files, and while Slayton’s name appears multiple times, the documents do not accuse him of criminal activity.

Officials have repeatedly cautioned that inclusion in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Also Read: Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair, NYC mayor's mother, named in Epstein files as guest at a film party

Online reactions Following the release, Slayton faced criticism on X. One user wrote, “Search Bobby Slayton’s name in the Epstein files. This is top of the search. Disgusting.”

Another post speculated about the meaning of the word “pizza,” which appears repeatedly in searches connected to Slayton’s name, claiming it is coded language: an interpretation not supported or confirmed by law enforcement.

Other posts referenced a reported dinner involving Slayton, Epstein, filmmaker Woody Allen, and Soon-Yi Previn.

Past dinner recalled by Lewis Black Those dinner claims align with a resurfaced interview published by OK! Magazine in November 2025, in which comedian Lewis Black recalled attending a meal at Epstein’s Manhattan home years before Epstein’s crimes became public.

Black said he was invited through Slayton, explaining that Epstein admired both comedians’ work.

At the time, Black described the gathering as unusual but said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal behavior, clearing that the dinner occurred well before Epstein’s 2019 arrest.

Also Read: Ex-Prince Andrew pictured on ‘all fours over woman’ in disturbing Epstein files photos, received ‘Russian friend’ offer

Black Book listing Separately, independent online archives of Epstein’s pre-2019 contact book list Slayton among Epstein’s contacts.

Experts have long noted that the so-called “black book” is simply a record of contact information and does not indicate illegal conduct.

As of now, Slayton has not been charged, accused, or formally implicated in Epstein’s crimes. The DOJ has stressed that the documents are raw materials and continue to be reviewed.