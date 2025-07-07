Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boxer Chavez's appeal against arrest if deported from US rejected: Mexico prosecutor

AFP |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Chavez was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after authorities determined that he was in the country illegally.

Mexico's attorney general office said a court has so far rejected requests from boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to not be arrested in the event of his deportation from the United States, where he was detained for alleged drug trafficking ties.

Chavez, whose sports career is on the decline at the age of 39, is alleged to have ties to the Sinaloa cartel.(AP)
Chavez, whose sports career is on the decline at the age of 39, is alleged to have ties to the Sinaloa cartel.(AP)

Chavez, a former world champion and the son of legendary Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after authorities determined that he was in the country illegally.

His defense attorneys "have presented us" with "five or six injunctions" from the boxer "to have him released as soon as he arrives in Mexico," Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said at a press conference on Sunday.

These injunctions were rejected because Chavez has not yet been handed over to Mexican authorities, he said.

His deportation could be decided at an immigration hearing, which according to the defense team, will be held on Monday.

Chavez, whose sports career is on the decline at the age of 39, is alleged to have ties to the Sinaloa cartel, one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

Following his arrest, US authorities announced Thursday that they were processing his "expedited removal" and referred to the charges against him in Mexico.

The attorney general's office confirmed in a statement after his arrest last week that Mexico had issued an arrest warrant for Chavez in 2023 "for organized crime and arms trafficking."

Chavez's defense team has rejected the accusations and maintained that his arrest seeks to "terrorize the community" amid raids against undocumented migrants.

Chavez's arrest came days after his lopsided loss to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout before a sell-out crowd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Once a top-rated boxer, Chavez won the WBC middleweight world title in 2011 and successfully defended it three times.

He owns a record of 54-7 with one draw, but his career has also included multiple suspensions and fines for failed drug tests.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Boxer Chavez's appeal against arrest if deported from US rejected: Mexico prosecutor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On