Brett Barley: 5 things on North Carolina fisherman as GoPro shark video goes viral

Brett Barley, a fisherman from North Carolina, shared a GoPro video where he was at the center of a shark feeding frenzy off the coast of Cape Point. Brett Barley is a surfer and fisherman from North Carolina. (Instagram/brettbarley)

“A MASSIVE Shark Feeding Frenzy Engulfed my @seadoo while I was out fishing today!,” he shared on Instagram, adding “And on top of the hundreds of Sharks eating bait over a 4acre wide area, a big school of Red Drum blitzed in to join the party! Sharks & Drum coexisting to devoure menhaden… a full on Nat Geo moment if I’ve ever had one!”.

“The things you see in Cape Hatteras never cease to amaze me! Also, 10/10 would not recommend being in the middle of a ball of Spinner Sharks though….I’m very fortunate one didn’t sky right into me or all my gear,” Barley concluded in his statement.