Brian Cole motive: DC pipe bomber was pro-Trump? Shocking revelation after FBI arrest

Brian Cole was arrested by the FBI on suspicion of being the January 6 pipe bomber and now there might be more clarity about his motive. A person had placed pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic party headquarters on the eve of the Capitol riots. When authorities had arrested Cole, they'd reportedly indicated that he had an anarchist ideology. Brian Cole had purchased multiple items consistent with components that are used to make bombs in 2019 and 2020.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Now, during interviews with the FBI, Brian Cole told investigators that he believed the 2020 elections were stolen, CNN reported. He spent hours with the Feds making multiple statements, sources further told the publication. Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Thursday that the bureau had interviewed Cole at length but didn't provide details.

Notably, Cole had purchased multiple items consistent with components that are used to make bombs from places like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Micro Center stores, the affidavit stated. These purchases were made in 2019 and 2020, CNN further reported.

Many on social media have pointed to this that Cole had begun his purchases before the 2020 election took place.

Is Brian Cole pro-Trump?

It is not yet clear from authorities what Cole's political leanings are. They have only hinted to his anarchist ideology, as per a MS Now report. There has been no official word about it.

CBS News journalist Scott MacFarlane claimed, citing sources, that Cole was pro-Trump. President Trump had rejected the 2020 election results, claiming that the only way they could lose is if the thing was ‘rigged’. His words are believed to have led to the riot at the Capitol in 2021.

While Cole did start his purchases before the 2020 elections, 2019 tracks with the time when Trump began to speak about the 'deep state'. It was part of the President's rhetoric where he alleged that a shadowy network of government officials, especially in intelligence and law enforcement agencies, were trying to undermine his presidency and agenda.

Grok responded to people's questions about the timeline on X as well, saying “Cole's purchases began in 2019, aligning with Trump's impeachment and ‘deep state’ claims, predating the 2020 election. He told FBI he believed it was stolen and supported Trump. This could suggest influence from those narratives, but the FBI hasn't specified a motive, and sources note potential self-radicalization. Family ties to immigrant advocacy add complexity.”