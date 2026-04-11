Bryon Noem: Did Kristi Noem’s husband enter sex rehab program? All you need to know amid cross-dressing scandal

Kristi Noem's husband Bryon, who has engaged in cross-dressing, started a sex rehabilitation program in January to address his addiction to bimbofication, said Megyn Kelly on her show. Kristi Noem's husband Bryon started a sex rehab program in January to tackle his bimbofication addiction. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, it seems that Bryon was unable to finish the program offered by “Pure Desire Ministries,” a rehabilitation center that helps Christian men to "stop unwanted behaviors and restore broken relationships,” a source stated to The NY Post.

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Bryon Noem's therapy program “I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days,” Bryon admitted on January 12 to a woman with whom he allegedly started a text conversation due to her prominent breasts, according to a screenshots that Kelly presented on her podcast.

“I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person,” Kristi Noem's husband added during exchange, in between talking about trying on breast implants. “I’m a work in progress!” he added.

Kristi Arnold and Bryon Noem, who met in high school, tied knot in 1992, and raised three daughters together – Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.

Was Bryon Noem accompanied by someone during therapy session? Bryon mentioned that he was part of a group consisting of four other men for recovery from “addiction,” as per the text messages.

The group convenes weekly for two hours over a span of eight to ten months during which they also engage in journaling, according to the website. Therefore, it remains unclear why Bryon informed the woman with huge breasts that the program, which he asserted “incorporates the 12 steps,” only lasted for 40 days.

The source suspects that he made an early departure and soon reverted to his previous behaviors.

By March, Bryon was expressing his affection for a Barbie doll fetish model, whose lifestyle he had allegedly been financially supporting since 2020.

Last week, Bryon’s hidden existence as a cross-dressing participant in the “bimbofication” fetish community was revealed. The humiliating images showed him as posing alluringly with excessively large prosthetic breasts.

Kristi expressed that she was “devastated” and that the family felt “blindsided” by this disclosure.