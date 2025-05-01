Downtown Buffalo fire: Blaze at Paul William Beltz building closes Church Street| Videos

A three-alarm fire at the Paul William Beltz law firm office building in downtown Buffalo has shut down Church Street from Delaware Avenue to Pearl Street. A three-alarm fire at (X/ Tokyo Milkman and X/ Aaron Knights)

The building, located between the Guaranty and Verizon buildings, was seen engulfed in thick smoke, as videos from the scene show massive plumes billowing into the air.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told 7 News reporter Kristen Mirand that the law firm building had been evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information