Caitlin Clark is set to sign Nike for $28 million, inking 8 year

Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark is intending to clinch a shoe deal with Nike, which might be a new high. Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)

In addition to being NCAA Division 1’s all-time leading scorer and the WNBA draft’s first overall pick, Clark will probably sign Nike for an eight-year partnership valued at $28 million overall, with a signature shoe.

According to The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic, Nike and Clark's representatives at Excel Sports Management are in talk now.

However, nothing yet from the horse's mouth.

Caitlin Clark's nets millions in NIL

Clark's previous name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal, inked in 2022, reached its conclusion at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. This new agreement is set to become the most lucrative sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player to date.

While Under Armour and Adidas engaged in discussions with Clark's team in February, with Puma expressing interest before withdrawing upon hearing that the bidding would commence at $3 million annually, Clark's representatives revealed the offers.

Under Armour proposed a $16 million deal spanning four years, while Adidas tabled a $6 million contract over the same period, both including a signature shoe component.

Clark's star power has been evident throughout her collegiate career at Iowa, where she amassed approximately $3 million in NIL earnings through partnerships with brands like State Farm and Gatorade, as per On3.com.

Negotiations for the Nike contract began well before Clark's decision to turn professional, forgoing her final year at Iowa under the COVID-19 exemption afforded to college players during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Caitlin's prowess with Iowa women's basketball team

Following an outstanding season where she averaged 31.6 points per game and propelled the Hawkeyes to a second consecutive national championship game, Clark was selected as the top pick by the Indiana Fever on April 15, securing a rookie salary of $76,000.

With most of the Fever's games scheduled for national broadcast and ticket sales surging across the league, Clark's popularity is rising day-by-day. Plus, her engaging presence in media settings was highlighted by a well-received appearance on “Saturday Night Live” recently.

The Iowa native now aims to join the U.S. roster for the Olympics in Paris this year, in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.