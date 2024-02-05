California storm live updates: Atmospheric river triggers life threatening flood, state of emergency declared
California storm update: A fierce winter storm, powered by a raging atmospheric river, is currently battering California residents with intense downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and posing a threat of treacherous flooding and hurricane-force winds.
As of now, up to 37 million people, roughly 94% of the state's population, are at risk for life-threatening floods, according to Accuweather meteorologists. The atmospheric river, akin to a river in the sky, is the second to hit the state in recent days, with forecasters indicating that this storm is expected to be the season's most potent, especially in Southern California.
The National Weather Service has issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning for the Central Coast, with potential wind gusts up to 92 mph from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.
The widespread havoc due to flash floods has led to power outages across the region with 1 million living in dark. Even life threatening hurricane-force winds have battered the San Francisco Bay Area, inundating streets and toppling trees. Winds exceeded 60 mph, reaching over 80 mph in the mountains. Emergency crews in San Jose rescued individuals from a stranded car and a homeless encampment. Southern California prepared for potentially devastating floods, issuing evacuations for fire-ravaged canyons. The National Weather Service anticipated one of the most dramatic weather events, with residents scrambling for protective items like sandbags and flashlights.
- Feb 05, 2024 10:48 AM IST
California storm live updates: 136 SFO flights cancelled, 316 delayed
As winds intensify along the California coast on Sunday, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is experiencing significant disruptions in air travel. Flight data from FlightAware indicates that 136 flights have been canceled, and an additional 316 are delayed at SFO due to high winds. The number of disruptions continues to increase hourly.Feb 05, 2024 10:34 AM IST
California storm live updates: Authorities ask residents to evacuate
Amid the raging storm and the life threatening flash flood authorities have asked residents to evacuate from affected areas in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Monterey counties.Feb 05, 2024 10:18 AM IST
California storm live updates: Nearly 1 mn without power
Over 900,000 Southern California residences are without power as strong winds associated with the powerful atmospheric river make a landfall. California has declared a state of emergency as winds could produce hurricane-force gusts exceeding 60 mph at the coastline, with gusts of 80-100 mph in coastal mountain areas. Authorities warn of a major life-threatening flooding to impact along the southern slopes of the mountains in Southern California, as the storm could also produce powerful waves along the coastlineFeb 05, 2024 10:11 AM IST
California storm live updates: 30% of Southern California residents under flash flood warnings
Over 11 million people in Southern California, approximately 30% of the state's population, are now under flash flood warnings from San Luis Obispo to Long Beach. Meanwhile, the Bay Area is grappling with significant power outages, affecting around 231,000 homes and businesses. The South Bay, particularly San Jose, bears the brunt with 106,000 households experiencing blackouts. The Peninsula, North Bay, and East Bay are also affected, along with around 5,500 households in San Francisco. Pacific Gas & Electric reported widespread power outages amid the ongoing storms in the region.Feb 05, 2024 10:06 AM IST
California storm live updates: Santa Barbara airport shuts down
Santa Barbara airport is closed due to airfield flooding, resulting in the cancellation of all commercial flights and a temporary pause in general aviation operations. The terminal is also shut down. Airport Director Christopher Hastert stated that officials are actively monitoring the situation and are uncertain about the reopening timeline.Feb 05, 2024 09:53 AM IST
California storm live updates: Dramatic visuals captured from southern CaliforniaFeb 05, 2024 09:51 AM IST
California storm live updates: Los Angeles weather forecast
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a warning that heavy rainfall on Monday may lead to "one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory" in the greater Los Angeles region. Slow-moving storms in Southern California pose "major risks to life and property," with the potential to flood major freeways, emphasizing the need for heightened caution and preparedness.Feb 05, 2024 09:49 AM IST
California storm live updates: All you need to know
Nearly 500,000 California residents have reportedly lost power after forecasters warned of "one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory". An area from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles is witnessing heavy rain and high winds. This is the result of an "atmospheric river" effect, caused by airborne currents of dense moisture. Read MoreFeb 05, 2024 09:47 AM IST
California storm live updates: LA County faces rare storm, flooding
In a Sunday briefing, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain warned that Los Angeles County is poised to become the epicenter of flood risk, surpassing levels seen in many years. The combination of extensive wildfire activity in recent years and current wet conditions heightens the potential for widespread flooding. Swain expressed his astonishment, stating, "I don't think I've ever seen a storm quite like this."Feb 05, 2024 09:45 AM IST
California storm live updates: Bay area battered, power outages affecting 850,000
The storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines across the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph (128 kph) were recorded in the mountains.
Just to the south in San Jose, emergency crews pulled occupants out of the windows of a car stranded by floodwaters and rescued people from a homeless encampment alongside a rising river.
In Southern California, officials warned of potentially devastating flooding and ordered evacuations for canyons that burned in recent wildfires that are at high risk for mud and debris flows. The National Weather Service office for Los Angeles warned that “all systems are go for one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory.”Share this articleTopics
