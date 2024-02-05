California storm live updates: Atmospheric river triggers life threatening flood, state of emergency declared

California storm update: A fierce winter storm, powered by a raging atmospheric river, is currently battering California residents with intense downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and posing a threat of treacherous flooding and hurricane-force winds. A sign warns motorists of severe weather on California State Route 2 (SR-2) in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP)

As of now, up to 37 million people, roughly 94% of the state's population, are at risk for life-threatening floods, according to Accuweather meteorologists. The atmospheric river, akin to a river in the sky, is the second to hit the state in recent days, with forecasters indicating that this storm is expected to be the season's most potent, especially in Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning for the Central Coast, with potential wind gusts up to 92 mph from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.

The widespread havoc due to flash floods has led to power outages across the region with 1 million living in dark. Even life threatening hurricane-force winds have battered the San Francisco Bay Area, inundating streets and toppling trees. Winds exceeded 60 mph, reaching over 80 mph in the mountains. Emergency crews in San Jose rescued individuals from a stranded car and a homeless encampment. Southern California prepared for potentially devastating floods, issuing evacuations for fire-ravaged canyons. The National Weather Service anticipated one of the most dramatic weather events, with residents scrambling for protective items like sandbags and flashlights.