California woman fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts to kill son, 10

A 34-year-old woman from Modesto, California was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to kill her 10-year-old son. On Tuesday, Mina Nazari pleaded not guilty to the killing of her daughter. Authorities received a report of a potential assault at Crown Ridge Apartments in the 3900 block of Scenic Drive on Sunday, October 15. Officers discovered the dead body of Fatima Sana Akram and another child who was unharmed upon their arrival at the location. Mina Nazari( STANISLAUS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Modesto Police Department has determined that Nazari fatally stabbed the girl and tried to kill her other child. On October 17, the Stanislaus County District Attorney revealed that his office was charging Nazari in connection with the murder. She has now been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse causing in death of the young girl. She is also facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in connection to her son, according to The Modesto Bee.

The girl's father Fahim Akram, who is a full-time Uber driver, initially called 911. According to a family friend, Nazari suffers from mental illness, as per KOVR-TV. A neighbour who learned about the tragic incident said, “I think about the husband and the little boy. The tragedy that is left, the impact it has on this child now, knowing that his mother did that.” In order to help them with the burial expenses of Fatima, a friend of the family created a GoFundMe page.

Nazari, who was born in Iran, was arraigned in Stanislaus Superior Court, assisted over Zoom by a Farsi interpreter. She is currently being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center without bail. However, Judge Kellie Westbrook has ordered her to return to court on Tuesday, October 24 for a bail hearing. Additionally, Deputy District Attorney Fawn Smolak has asserted that if bail is set, it should be at a minimum of $2.635 million, considering she has relatives overseas and it could be a possible threat, in case she attempts to flee.

