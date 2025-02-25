Menu Explore
Cambridge shooting: Gunshots fired near Bishop Allen Drive, suspects at large

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 25, 2025 02:46 AM IST

Gunshots were fired at the intersection of Bishop Allen Drive and School St. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday. The suspect are at large.

The Cambridge Police Department reported that multiple gunshots were fired near Bishop Allen Drive in Massachusetts on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department stated that an officer, who was handling an unrelated call nearby, heard the gunshots. The officer attempted to intervene and saw several suspects fleeing the area. The officer immediately called for backup. During the investigation, police found ballistic evidence confirming that multiple shots were fired at the intersection of Bishop Allen Drive and School Street. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Gunshots fired in Cambridge, MA. (Pixabay )
Gunshots fired in Cambridge, MA. (Pixabay )

Read Cambridge Police Department's full statement below -

“At approximately 2:15PM a Cambridge Police Patrol Officer was handling an unrelated call for service on School St. when they heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Bishop Allen Dr. The officer immediately called for assistance and attempted to intervene when they observed several suspects flee the area. Officers continue to search the area for those who may have been involved. At this time there are no known victims, however ballistic evidence has been located at the intersection of Bishop Allen Dr. and School St. indicating multiple shots were fired. Detectives and Crime Scene Services are currently on location processing the crime scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police at (617) 349-3300."

Fatal shooting in Cambridge -

A 21-year-old man was shot a Clifton Street residence in Cambridge on January 14. Cambridge Police responded to Clifton Street after receiving reports of gunshots fired. The officers found the victim, later identified as Angel Nieves, with numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the preliminary investigation suggested it was an isolated incident.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
