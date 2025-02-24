Gunshots fired at woman’s house, cops probing jail rivalry angle

The Division Number 6 police have registered an FIR against three unidentified accused for firing gunshots at a woman’s house in Prabhat Nagar on late Saturday night. The police suspect that the attack may be linked to a dispute between two inmates lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, one of whom is the complainant’s brother. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sonia, a resident of Prabhat Nagar. Sonia stated that her family has no enmity with anyone. (iStock)

According to the complainant, three unidentified men banged on the house’s main gate with swords before firing multiple shots at it. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, but the footage does not clearly reveal the attackers’ faces. At the time of the attack, Sonia was alone at home while the rest of her family was in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, SHO of Division Number 6 police station, confirmed that an FIR had been registered. “We are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of a connection to a jail dispute,” she said. Regarding the suspected link to Ludhiana Central Jail, she added, “We contacted jail authorities, who stated that no fight was reported inside the jail. However, we are continuing our probe from all angles to establish the motive behind the attack.”