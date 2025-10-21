Can AI simplify US work visa filing? Indian techie build platform to help foreigners amid H1-B crackdown

The United States has an infamously complex visa system. For nine years, Priyanka Kulkarni, the 34-year-old machine learning scientist, managed the visa application procedure on her own. She is now utilizing artificial intelligence to assist others in managing work-based immigration in a seamless and effortless manner. US Visa; AI-driven technology reduces the application process from months to days, enhancing accessibility for foreign workers in the US.(Representational Image)

After graduating from college, Kulkarni, who was born and raised in India, joined Microsoft. She worked as a machine learning scientist on an H-1B visa for eleven years. However, obtaining a visa was undoubtedly a challenging task for her. Speaking to Business Insider, she said, “Honestly, it was exhausting, confusing, and at times very career-limiting.”

She requested for an EB-1 visa after the company offered her a position in 2024. A law firm took three months to complete her paperwork.

On being asked what she wanted to build on the first day of the office, she said that she wanted to develop immigration technology. "Everything I’ve done has led to this point,” she said.

Can AI really help in easing visa process? Here's what Priyanka Kulkarni does

A former Microsoft data scientist established Casium with the goal of making life simpler for foreign workers in the United States, according to a Business Insider report. The platform provides a method for businesses to manage visa applications from beginning to end.

It effectively takes the place of Excel files and, frequently, pricey outside legal companies. The program was created with the ever-evolving immigration landscape in mind, taking into account frequently shifting and hard-to-track laws.

The Trump administration's unexpected order mandated that businesses pay $100,000 for each new H-1B visa. Some businesses complied, but others objected, and legal action ensued. However, it was later clarified that the rule only applies to new filers and not to those who already have one.

After recognizing the issue, Casium is now utilizing technology to streamline and expedite the procedure. According to the company, hundreds of applicants have benefited from its assistance with evaluations, compliance checks, and files, which has led to “very high approval rates.”

Kulkarni reveals how Casium suggests best visa options

During an interview with Business Insider, Kulkarni said the first step in the process is for the applicant to fill out the form. An AI "agent" team then examines research papers, patents, and public data to determine the candidate's profile.

Casium, which was established in 2024, will recommend the best visa options, such as an H-1B, O-1, or EB-1A, within a few minutes.

After that, the analysis is forwarded to Casium's paralegals and certified attorneys. The candidate's eligibility can be seen with a single click on a draft letter. Kulkarni claims that this technology slashes paperwork time from three to six months with a regular law practice to less than ten working days.