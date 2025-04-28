Can ChatGPT detect serious diseases like cancer? Here's how AI tool alerted 27-year-old woman

A young woman from Paris claimed that ChatGPT was able to detect her blood cancer symptoms nearly a year before medical professionals could. This incident demonstrates how AI tools are increasingly being used in healthcare services. Marley Garnreiter, 27, experienced skin discomfort and was always perspiring at night. (Unsplash/solenfeyissa)

Marley Garnreiter, 27, experienced skin discomfort and was always perspiring at night. She attributed it to stress following her father's colon cancer death. During that period, medical examinations revealed no significant health issues, and all test results were normal.

The woman kept searching for solutions even after all her tests report showed normal results. She thought to share her symptoms with ChatGPT during this difficult period. The AI chatbot responded that her symptoms might indicate blood cancer. She initially disregarded the warning. The woman told People.com that she didn't trust the AI chatbot and that her pals cautioned her not to follow the machine's medical advice.

Marley Garnreiter diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

A few months later, Garnreiter faced chest aches and felt exhausted all the time. Following a second round of medical consultations, a scan revealed a sizable mass in her left lung. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer that attacks white blood cells.

Garnreiter, who is currently getting ready for chemotherapy, says she never imagined that an AI tool would spot anything so important before the doctors did.

“I just didn’t want my family to go through this all over again,” she told Daily Mail

“It's really important to listen to our bodies. Sometimes we tend to lose our connection with our inner self,” Garnreiter added.

Despite being uncommon, early diagnosis increases the likelihood of an effective course of treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma. The five-year survival rate is around 80 percent, according to medical specialists. Garnreiter suffered from a number of common symptoms, including fever, night sweats, itching, exhaustion, and stomach discomfort.