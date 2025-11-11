Can Green Card holders sponsor siblings? Check who is eligible, rules, complex process

Facilitating the immigration of a brother or sister to reside in the United States as a permanent resident is indeed feasible; however, it entails a lengthy procedure according to American immigration regulations. Only citizens of the United States who are 21 years of age or older are eligible to sponsor their siblings for immigration, whereas lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) do not have this capability. Sponsoring a sibling for U.S. immigration is possible but lengthy. Only U.S. citizens over 21 can sponsor, while Green Card holders cannot

“When a US citizen initiates the sponsorship of a sibling, the process commences with the submission of Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative). It is important to note that this visa category requires considerable time to process," stated Abhisha Parikh, an immigration attorney based in the United States, in a post on social media. “In contrast to immediate relatives such as spouses, parents, or children under the age of 21, siblings are categorized under the family preference system, which is subject to annual limitations,” she added.

Visa availability is contingent upon a person's sibling's country of origin and the current priority date as indicated in the US Department of State's Visa Bulletin, she explained. In countries with high demand, such as Mexico, India, China, or the Philippines, the waiting period can extend for many years, and in some cases, even decades.

She further recommended reviewing the monthly Visa Bulletin to monitor which petitions are being processed and to remain informed about one's case.

Also Read: US inflation relief: IRS to disburse $1,390 payments to struggling families, here is how and when you will get

Who can sponsor a US sibling visa?

The sponsor must be a citizen of the United States and at least 21 years old. Citizenship can be acquired by birth or through the process of naturalization. Acceptable proof includes a US passport, a birth certificate, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, a naturalization certificate, or a certificate of citizenship.

The sibling must have at least one parent in common. This encompasses biological, half, step, and adopted siblings, as long as the legal or familial relationship was established before the age of 18 (or age 16 in cases of adoption).

Financial ability to support sibling

Although not required during the initial filing phase, sponsors are later obligated to submit Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support) to demonstrate their financial ability to support the immigrant sibling and their family. The income must meet the minimum federal poverty guidelines based on the size of the household.

Also Read: Will you get $5,108 in November? Here's who is eligible for Social Security checks

No, Green Card holders cannot sponsor siblings

A US citizen is able to sponsor a sibling regardless of their age or marital status, and their spouse along with unmarried children under the age of 21 automatically qualify as derivative beneficiaries under the same petition.

On the other hand, Green Card holders are not permitted to sponsor siblings. This privilege is exclusive to US citizens. Additionally, other relatives such as cousins, nephews, or grandparents cannot be sponsored directly.

Siblings of US citizens are categorized under the Family Fourth Preference (F4) category, which is the lowest tier among family-based visas. Approximately 65,000 F4 visas are granted annually, and due to the overwhelming demand, wait times can extend beyond 15 to 20 years.

Priority date and visa approval process

The priority date refers to the date on which USCIS receives your I-130 petition. This date establishes your sibling’s position in the queue. Immigrant visas are allocated based on these dates.

The Visa Bulletin from the US Department of State outlines the priority dates that are currently under processing. As of 2025, obtaining a sibling visa can take more than 10 years, and in many instances, it can exceed two decades. For example, in the September 2025 Visa Bulletin, cases submitted in March 2001 for Mexico were still being processed, resulting in a 24-year wait.