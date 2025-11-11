Will you get $5,108 in November? Here's who is eligible for Social Security checks

Millions of Americans are set to collect their Social Security payouts this week, and checks totaling up to $5,108 are being paid even as the federal government shutdown continues in the US. The Social Security Administration (SSA), that supports over 70 million beneficiaries, tends to distribute payments on time despite challenges across other agencies. This week’s Social Security payments will be disbursed on Wednesday, November 12, for beneficiaries whose birthdays occur between the 1st and 10th of any month.(AFP)

When will you get Social Security payouts? Here's who is eligible

Individuals born from the 11th to the 20th will obtain their benefits on November 19, whereas the last group—those born from the 21st to the 31st—will receive their payments on November 26. The SSA recommends that recipients allow three business days for their payment to arrive before requesting assistance, as weekends and federal holidays are not included in this timeframe.

Social Security retirement benefit

The typical monthly Social Security retirement benefit is $2,006.69. However, the amount received can differ depending on an individual's earnings and the age at which they start receiving benefits.

For individuals retiring at age 62, the maximum benefit increases to $2,831, while those retiring at age 67 can receive up to $4,018, and Americans who defer their claims until age 70 may receive as much as $5,108.

The Social Security Administration's tiered payment system guarantees that this extensive distribution process operates efficiently, delivering benefits to millions of retirees, disabled persons, and survivors across the country.

Social Security benefits to see a surge in 2026

Anticipating the future, Social Security benefits are projected to rise by 2.8% in 2026 as part of the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). This adjustment, which is determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), aims to align with inflation and address fundamental needs such as food, housing, and healthcare.

The modification is applicable to all SSA programs, which encompass retirement, spousal, survivor, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), with increased payments commencing in January 2026.

Despite the current shutdown, the SSA assures that all payments are being made regularly, and the payment schedule for 2026 has been officially published.