Canada ‘willing to inflict economic pain to get Trump to back down’: Justin Trudeau on tariff threats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned firmly against US President Donald Trump's intention to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, saying that Ottawa is “willing to inflict economic pain on the US to get Trump to back down”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments at a special cabinet meeting in Montebello, Que.(AP)

Justin Trudeau has promised that his country will respond with "robust, rapid" and "very strong" retaliatory measures, CBC news reported.

The Canadian PM's remarks came hours after Donald Trump announced that he was planning to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from February 1. "We're thinking in terms of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada, because they're allowing vast numbers of people -- Canada's a very bad abuser also -- vast numbers of people to come in, and fentanyl to come in. I think we'll do it on February 1," the US president had told reporters in the Oval Office.

Canada ‘ready for everything’

At a special cabinet meeting in Montebello, Justin Trudeau told reporters that he was unfazed by Trump, saying he is expecting a great of "uncertainty" in terms of dealing with this president. "We've been here before," he said.

Further, Trudeau described Trump as a skilled negotiator who can “do what he can to keep his negotiating partners a little off balance”.

But Canada is a good negotiator too, Trudeau defended, noting that his government is 'willing to inflict economic pain on the US to get Trump to back down'.

The intention of Canada is to avoid any tariffs to begin with and rather build a "very positive relationship with the US, the PM said. However, his administration won't let the country be rolled over by Donald Trump's threats.

Addressing Trump's remarks of the US not needing anything from Canada, Trudeau said that if the president really wants to ring in a "golden age" of America with a good economy, he is going to need Canadian natural resources. And this, Trudeau said, gives Canada some leverage.

During his pre-inaugural days as well, Trump had threatened tariffs imposition with two of its biggest trade partners, Canada and Mexico.

In the face of these threats, Ottawa has been preparing for retaliation. Trudeau said that his government is ready to enact on some serious measures, including a possible oil export ban, if other efforts don't succeed.

On Monday, Justin Trudeau said that his government could go even further if necessary. "Everything is on the table, and I support the principle of dollar-for-dollar matching tariffs," Trudeau said.

"We are prepared for every possible scenario," Trudeau said.

Notably, US president Donald Trump, on day 1 of his return to the White House, also called for a review of Washington's trade deal with Canada and Mexico.