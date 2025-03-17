Canada's ‘nuclear weapon’: Canucks propose most unique measure yet in trade war with Trump – ban Pornhub in US

Some Canadians have proposed the most unique measure yet in the trade war with the US – blocking US access to Canadian-owned Pornhub. The idea was first proposed by Toronto stand-up comedian Matthew Puzhitsky, who posted a video about the proposal, calling it Canada’s “nuclear weapon.” The video soon went viral. Canucks propose most unique measure yet in trade war with Trump – ban Pornhub in US (Unsplash - representational image)

In the United States, Pornhub is reportedly the most visited with more than three million views a month.

“If Canada could ban Pornhub in the states, we win the trade war. That’s it. There is no trade war,” Puzhitsky told the New York Post.

A Change.org petition has been launched, urging Canadian authorities to block Pornhub as a “peaceful yet powerful” response to the trade war. There are nearly 600 signatures so far.

What does the petition say?

“Pornhub, a Canada-based company, is a leading player in the global adult industry, with a significant user base in the United States. As per a report, American users constitute nearly 40% of Pornhub's traffic (source: Pornhub's Annual Insights Report, 2020). This potential ban could send a strong message and provoke introspection of the current tariff measures in place,” the page reads.

“We ask the Canadian Parliament to take this action as a peaceful yet powerful response in this dispute. The livelihoods of many depend on the resolution of this conflict. By signing this petition, you are not only advocating for fair trade practices but also drawing attention to the power dynamics in the digital age. It's time to raise our voices for change. Please sign this petition,” it adds.

Toronto’s Marc Olimpo said Canadians expect more signatures will come in, as people of the country are angry about the trade dispute. “That’s all anyone is talking about,” Olimpo said.

However, New Yorkers were dismayed at the prospect of losing access to the X-rated site. “If they take away my access to Pornhub, I’m moving out of the US,” one Manhattan user said. “Canadians wouldn’t do that to us…would they?” another asked. “I thought they were supposed to be nice.”

“It’s a big move,” the man continued. “Let’s not be hasty Canada!”