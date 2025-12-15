Candace Owens gives one-line response to Erika Kirk announcing face-to-face meeting amid Charlie Kirk death row

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens issued a one-line reply after Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk announced they'd be meeting in person. “Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika wrote on X on December 14. Candace Owens has replied to Erika Kirk's message about an in-person meeting. (REUTERS)

Her announcement comes amid an ongoing row over Charlie Kirk's assassination. Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University and Owens has had a lot of theories in the wake of his killing. Some of them have even pointed fingers at TPUSA leadership, all without providing any proof. Erika Kirk, in recent times, has hit back, asking Owens to 'stop' spreading these theories. She's explained that her fear is that such content might taint the jury pool.

However, this has not deterred Owens, who has continued to rail against TPUSA, and recently decided to address Kirk directly as well. Now, with the meeting in the offing, Owens has issued a one-line reply to Erika's message.

What Candace Owens said

Owens commented on X, sharing Erika Kirk's message. “I am very much looking forward to this discussion,” she noted, adding a raised hands emoticon after it, signaling a positive outlook on her part.

The meeting with Owens comes after Blake Neff of TPUSA initially challenged her to appear on the show when they addressed allegations made by the podcaster in Kirk's case. However, a row erupted over the scheduling of this meeting, with Owens ultimately making it clear that Neff's way would not yield the desired results. However, now, she appears open to accepting Erika Kirk's offer.

Notably, this meeting is not likely to be streamed, given that Erika has announced it'll be ‘private’ in nature. That said, both Erika Kirk and Candace Owens have access to their own shows – The Charlie Kirk Show and Owens' podcast, each of which enjoy millions of followers. Thus details or takeaways from the December 15 meeting are likely to be made public there