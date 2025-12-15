Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Erika Kirk-Candace Owens meeting: When and where to watch amid Charlie Kirk death row

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 07:16 am IST

After a long-drawn row over Charlie Kirk's assassination, Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has agreed to a sit-down with conservative podcaster Candace Owens.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk announced that she'll be meeting conservative podcaster Candace Owens in person. The announcement comes after a long-drawn row over Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens are slated to meet amid a row over Charlie Kirk's assassination.(X/@jacksonhinklle)
Erika Kirk and Candace Owens are slated to meet amid a row over Charlie Kirk's assassination.(X/@jacksonhinklle)

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 at the Utah Valley University and former TPUSA member Owens has come up with numerous conspiracy theories after that. They have included pointing at Israeli involvement, TPUSA leadership, and even the US military. While Owens has not backed these claims with any proof, Erika has in recent times called out these conspiracy theories. She even directly addressed Owens and asked her to ‘stop’ when appearing for an interview with Bari Weiss of CBS News. According to Erika, the conspiracy theories could taint the jury pool who are there for Tyler Robinson's hearing. Robinson is the 22-year-old Utah native that authorities have arrested and charged in Kirk's killing. However, Owens has refused to stop, using her podcast to keep spreading theories and launching attacks at Erika and TPUSA.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson wore 'pro-trans' tie to court? Viral buzz amid bizarre Trump claim

Now, a truce might be in the offing with a meeting coming up. Here's what Erika Kirk said.

“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.” Owens replied she was ‘very much looking forward’ to it.

When and where to watch Erika Kirk-Candace Owens meet

While Erika Kirk has announced that the meeting will take place on December 15, she has not listed any time. Moreover, the meeting will be private, so it will not likely be aired in public. There are not likely to be any livestreams of the meeting. Erika added, “public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting.”

Given that both Erika Kirk and Owens have access to their own shows – The Charlie Kirk Show and Owens' podcast, respectively, the details of the meeting could be divulged there. Both these shows can be seen on YouTube under the respective channels.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
