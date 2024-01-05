Casey Anthony’s dad ‘struggles’ to assert he didn't know about Caylee’s whereabouts during lie detector test

Casey Anthony’s parents are appearing in atrue crime reality show on A&E. Here, they will both be seen taking lie detector tests on camera. This comes over a year after Casey’s interview where she blamed her father, George, for the death of her daughter, Caylee. The series, titled Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, is set to premiere Thursday, January 4, on A&E and Lifetime at 9 am ET. A clip shows 72-year-old George denying that he knew where Caylee was when investigators searched for his missing granddaughter (A&E screenshot/YouTube)

“Casey Anthony’s explosive accusations that her father molested Casey and Caylee and that he is responsible for Caylee’s death, prompted George and Cindy’s decision to undergo lie detector tests,” A&E said in a press release advertising the new series. “Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results.”

‘So you’re struggling with that one’

A clip shows 72-year-old George denying that he knew where Caylee was when investigators searched for his missing granddaughter, 2, over six months. Caylee’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the family’s Orlando home.

On being asked if George hid the fact that knew about Caylee’s whereabouts, he said “no” after a moment of hesitation. The person who was administering the polygraph asked George, “So you’re struggling with that one a little bit. Tell me why.”

"Maybe it's because … it was so close to our house that she was found," George said.

George maintained that he did not know where Caylee was while he was out searching for her. "I was just visualizing the woods where she was found. I'm sorry, I'm sorry,” he said.

Who killed Caylee Anthony?

Casey, of Florida, was initially charged with her daughter’s murder but acquitted on July 5, 2011. However, she was still convicted of four counts of providing false information to the police, for which she served time in prison before being released.

Casey appeared in an on-camera interview last year for the three-part limited series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Appearing on camera for the first time, she blamed her father for the murder of Caylee. She alleged that George murdered Caylee to cover up the fact that he had sexually assaulted the child. Caylee also accused her father of molesting her. George has maintained that he is innocent and was never charged.