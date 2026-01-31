When Catherine O'Hara slammed Trump's Canada threats; ‘makes my skin crawl’

Catherine O’Hara, who was known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, has died. She was 71. The actor passed away at her home in Los Angeles ‘following a brief illness’, her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed. A cause of death was not released immediately. Catherine O’Hara died following an illness on Friday (REUTERS)

Several of her co-actors, including Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in Home Alone, paid tributes to O'Hara.

Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin wrote on social media. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Pedro Pascal shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY Catherine O’Hara.”

“Catherine O’Hara changed how so many of us understand comedy and humanity. From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, she created characters we’ll rewatch again and again," former Saturday Night Live cast member Kevin Nealon wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Now, Catherine O’Hara's comments on President Donald Trump have surfaced.

What did Catherine O’Hara say about Trump? As Trump made comments on the US acquiring Canada and making it the 51st state shortly after taking office, Catherine O’Hara slammed him. In an interview on TheWrap's UnWrapped Podcast, she said that the 79-year-old's remarks were only ‘unifying’ Canadians.

“God bless Canada. God bless Canadians. The only good thing out of this is it’s unifying Canadians and building a little nationalism that they deserve … that we deserve," she said.

O'Hara stated that she is proud of her Canadian roots. She added that Trump's suggestion ‘makes me just really want to be in Ontario, Canada, right now’.

“It makes my skin crawl.”