Celine Dion announces comeback to stage after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis; Eiffel Tower lights up
Celine Dion is set to return to the stage this fall for her first concerts since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.
Celine Dion, the renowned singer known for her hit My Heart Will Go On, is preparing for a much-anticipated return to the stage this fall. This will be her first series of concerts since disclosing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.
The pop icon revealed the specifics of her forthcoming concerts at an elegant birthday celebration held at the Cafe de l'Homme in Paris, according to Variety.
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Celine Dion concert announcement: Eiffel Tower lights up
While Celine did not attend the event, a video message from her was displayed on a large screen at the Eiffel Tower. The famous landmark was lit up in her tribute, featuring a synchronized light show set to several of her most popular songs.
According to the the French Embassy in the US, the light show was an “iconic birthday message from the Eiffel Tower to Celine Dion.”
Here's what Celine Dion said
In a video shared on her social media platforms, she discussed the events taking place in September and October, while also giving an update regarding her health.
"Over the last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly fortunate to have your support," she stated.
"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life...I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I'll see you soon," Celine added.
All we know about Celine Dion concert
Information regarding the shows has not been disclosed right away, but the press release states that the performances will include her most cherished hits in both French and English, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the songs that have shaped her extraordinary career globally for generations.
Dion had stepped back from performing after announcing her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune condition that impacts mobility and vocal capabilities. Her struggle was documented in the 2024 film I Am: Celine Dion directed by Irene Taylor.
When tickets become available for purchase on April 10, they are expected to be in high demand. The 200,000 tickets for the Paris leg of Dion’s Courage World Tour sold out within 90 minutes when they were released in 2019, as per Deadline.
Stiff-person syndrome diagnosis
Although the COVID-19 pandemic compelled Dion to postpone the latter portion of her Courage World Tour, she has been unable to perform following her diagnosis of a rare and incurable neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. She announced this diagnosis in 2022 after canceling the rescheduled tour dates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More