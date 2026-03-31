Celine Dion announces comeback to stage after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis; Eiffel Tower lights up

Celine Dion, the renowned singer known for her hit My Heart Will Go On, is preparing for a much-anticipated return to the stage this fall. This will be her first series of concerts since disclosing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome. Celine Dion shares plans for her upcoming concerts, marking her first performance since her health diagnosis. (REUTERS)

The pop icon revealed the specifics of her forthcoming concerts at an elegant birthday celebration held at the Cafe de l'Homme in Paris, according to Variety.

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Celine Dion concert announcement: Eiffel Tower lights up While Celine did not attend the event, a video message from her was displayed on a large screen at the Eiffel Tower. The famous landmark was lit up in her tribute, featuring a synchronized light show set to several of her most popular songs.

According to the the French Embassy in the US, the light show was an “iconic birthday message from the Eiffel Tower to Celine Dion.”

Here's what Celine Dion said In a video shared on her social media platforms, she discussed the events taking place in September and October, while also giving an update regarding her health.

"Over the last few years, every day that's gone by, I've felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly fortunate to have your support," she stated.

"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life...I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I'm grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I'll see you soon," Celine added.

All we know about Celine Dion concert Information regarding the shows has not been disclosed right away, but the press release states that the performances will include her most cherished hits in both French and English, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the songs that have shaped her extraordinary career globally for generations.

Dion had stepped back from performing after announcing her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune condition that impacts mobility and vocal capabilities. Her struggle was documented in the 2024 film I Am: Celine Dion directed by Irene Taylor.

When tickets become available for purchase on April 10, they are expected to be in high demand. The 200,000 tickets for the Paris leg of Dion’s Courage World Tour sold out within 90 minutes when they were released in 2019, as per Deadline.