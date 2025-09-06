Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Champlin stabbing: Shelter-in-place near Andrews park, search on for suspect

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 06:23 am IST

A shelter-in-place order was issued in Champlin, Minnesota, on the evening of September 5, 2025, following a stabbing incident near Andrews Park.

A shelter-in-place order was issued in Champlin, Minnesota, on the evening of September 5, 2025, following a stabbing incident in the 7100 block of 120th Avenue, near Andrews Park.

Stabbing incident in Champlin, Minnesota.(Representative image)
Stabbing incident in Champlin, Minnesota.(Representative image)

According to a statement from the Champlin Police Department, the stabbing occurred at 5:54 p.m., and the suspect and victim are known to each other.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers requested a shelter-in-place while actively searching for the suspect. As of 7:20pm, investigators believe the suspect has left the City of Champlin. The shelter-in-place will be rescinded," the department said.

The shelter-in-place affected a one-mile radius around Andrews Park during the search. Authorities confirmed that the situation remains an active and ongoing investigation and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Follow Us On