Champlin stabbing: Shelter-in-place near Andrews park, search on for suspect

A shelter-in-place order was issued in Champlin, Minnesota, on the evening of September 5, 2025, following a stabbing incident in the 7100 block of 120th Avenue, near Andrews Park. Stabbing incident in Champlin, Minnesota.(Representative image)

According to a statement from the Champlin Police Department, the stabbing occurred at 5:54 p.m., and the suspect and victim are known to each other.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers requested a shelter-in-place while actively searching for the suspect. As of 7:20pm, investigators believe the suspect has left the City of Champlin. The shelter-in-place will be rescinded," the department said.

The shelter-in-place affected a one-mile radius around Andrews Park during the search. Authorities confirmed that the situation remains an active and ongoing investigation and that more information will be released as it becomes available.