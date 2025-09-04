‘My son is…: UMass Lowell parent’s scared reaction to active shooter alert; lockdown issued

News of a weapons incident alert at Riverview Suites, South Campus, in the University of Massachusetts Lowell has left many parents scared for their children's safety. The news of a weapons incident alert at UMass comes days after a gunman opened fire at a school-affiliated church in Minneapolis.(X/@Dragonboy155)

The news comes days after a gunman opened fire at a school-affiliated church in Minneapolis, killing two children. Meanwhile, all classes and events at UMass Lowell remain canceled for the rest of the day.

An official statement from the university on the incident says “Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. There was no report of a shooting,” adding, “A campus-wide shelter in place order has been issued as UMass Lowell and city police attempt to find this individual. State police have been dispatched to campus, as well.”

Parents express fear

One parent had a scared reaction to the news, saying “my son is a student there and just texted me...”. Others also took to X to express concern. “My friend’s son is currently on campus at UMass Lowell! Please pray for his safety and everyone on campus!!!,” a person said. Another added, “My son let us know that Umass Lowell is in full lockdown due to a man with what appears to have been a long gun walking around the campus.”

“All the students at UMass Lowell got an emergency text alert. My son included,” yet another person commented, on a post that purportedly showed initial visuals of the suspect.

As per one alert, authorities are looking for a 5'5 Asian male in a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts.

Rep Lori Trahan on X said that she was actively monitoring the situation “I'm actively monitoring the alert of a potentially armed individual near UMass Lowell’s South Campus and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from Lowell Police Department (Official) and UMass Lowell.”