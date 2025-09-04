Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘My son is…: UMass Lowell parent’s scared reaction to active shooter alert; lockdown issued

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 03:09 am IST

An alert was sent for a weapons incident at Riverview Suites, South Campus, in the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Wednesday. 

News of a weapons incident alert at Riverview Suites, South Campus, in the University of Massachusetts Lowell has left many parents scared for their children's safety.

The news of a weapons incident alert at UMass comes days after a gunman opened fire at a school-affiliated church in Minneapolis.(X/@Dragonboy155)
The news of a weapons incident alert at UMass comes days after a gunman opened fire at a school-affiliated church in Minneapolis.(X/@Dragonboy155)

The news comes days after a gunman opened fire at a school-affiliated church in Minneapolis, killing two children. Meanwhile, all classes and events at UMass Lowell remain canceled for the rest of the day.

An official statement from the university on the incident says “Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. There was no report of a shooting,” adding, “A campus-wide shelter in place order has been issued as UMass Lowell and city police attempt to find this individual. State police have been dispatched to campus, as well.”

Parents express fear

One parent had a scared reaction to the news, saying “my son is a student there and just texted me...”. Others also took to X to express concern. “My friend’s son is currently on campus at UMass Lowell! Please pray for his safety and everyone on campus!!!,” a person said. Another added, “My son let us know that Umass Lowell is in full lockdown due to a man with what appears to have been a long gun walking around the campus.”

Also Read | ‘Heard about 50 shots in four minutes’: Area resident on Minneapolis school shooting horror

“All the students at UMass Lowell got an emergency text alert. My son included,” yet another person commented, on a post that purportedly showed initial visuals of the suspect.

As per one alert, authorities are looking for a 5'5 Asian male in a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts.

Rep Lori Trahan on X said that she was actively monitoring the situation “I'm actively monitoring the alert of a potentially armed individual near UMass Lowell’s South Campus and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from Lowell Police Department (Official) and UMass Lowell.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / ‘My son is…: UMass Lowell parent’s scared reaction to active shooter alert; lockdown issued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On