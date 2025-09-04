UMass Lowell alert: Alleged video from scene shows suspect armed with rifle; lockdown issued

First visuals appearing to show the individual responsible for the weapons incident alert at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Wednesday, have surfaced online. An alert was issued for an incident at UMass Lowell on Wednesday(X/UMass Lowell)

The clip, showing a stretch of pathway through a window, shows what appears to be a male in a white or grey hoodie, pointing an assault weapon, while walking. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video right now.

One alert said that the police were looking for a 5'5 Asian male in a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts.

Meanwhile, the emergency alert advised people to stay away. "UML emergency: reported weapons incident @ Riverview Suites, South Campus. Police/. Emergency responders en route. Avoid the area. Stay inside until further notice. Run, hide, fight," an alert sent to students and staff members read.

Active shooter situation being tracked

Rep Lori Trahan on X said that she was actively monitoring the situation “I'm actively monitoring the alert of a potentially armed individual near UMass Lowell’s South Campus and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from Lowell Police Department (Official) and UMass Lowell.”

A shelter in place has been ordered, and official message on the college site reads “Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. A campus-wide shelter in place order has been issued as officers attempt to find this individual.”

The report of an active shooter as UMass comes days after the deadly shooting at Minneapolis, where Robin Westman opened fire at a school-affiliated church. Two kids lost their lives in the incident and a total of 21 people have been injured, including 18 children and three adults. The suspect died by suicide as well and the case remains under investigation.