‘Chaotic tariffs, failed policies’: Senator lashes out at Trump as unemployment soars

United States senator for New York Chuck Schumer on Friday launched a scathing attack against the retaliatory tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and said that the job growth in the country has been “strangled” because of the Republican's failed policies. Chuck Schumer said that Donald Trump is "squeezing the life out of" US economy.(File/REUTERS)

The Democrat leader blamed Trump’s chaotic tariffs and failed policies for rising prices and slow job growth.

“Donald Trump’s chaotic tariffs, failed policies, and fake trade deals have strangled job growth and continually raised prices on American families,” Schumer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The pressure is pushing working families closer to the breaking point,” the Democrat leader added.

Schumer made the remarks as he shared a screenshot of the headline of a news article that read, “Hiring craters in latest economic setback for Trump: August jobs report”.

A few minutes before this post, Schumer shared the same screenshot and wrote, “Donald Trump is squeezing the life out of our economy.”

He also said in response to the jobs report that democrats “will force votes to reverse Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs.”

US unemployment rate highest since 2021

Schumer was referring to the US jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, which said that in August 2025, nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000, much less than July’s 79,000 figure.

The unemployment rate in the United States of America touched 4.3 per cent in August, which according to several reports is the highest level since 2021.

These fresh figures come as a double blow for Trump as he came under fire last month for poor employment numbers and responded by firing Erika McEntarfer, the then head of the Bureau of Labour Statistics and claimed the numbers in the jobs report released by the bureau were rigged. He also nominated his loyalist EJ Antoni to replace her. However, Antoni’s approval by the US senate is still pending.

Meanwhile, William Wiatrowski, who is the acting commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is responsible for the US monthly jobs report.