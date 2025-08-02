Charlamagne Tha God tells Lara Trump who he wants to run for president in 2028: ‘I would love to see…’

Popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God revealed in a teaser clip from an upcoming interview with Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, that he would support a fellow media personality if they decided to run for president in three years. The full interview is set to air this Saturday. Charlamagne Tha God expressed support for Jon Stewart's potential presidential run in 2028 during an interview with Lara Trump.(myviewfnc/Instagram)

Also Read: Who Is Joe Gruters? Trump backs Florida republican for RNC chair

Charlamagne Tha God reveals his choice of president for 2028 election

Charlamagne Tha God revealed, “I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 2028.” He added, “If we’re talking about like a change agent coming from the outside that’s really going to shake things up and somebody that I feel like can speak to, you know, all people, plus we actually… he’s a celebrity who actually knows what they’re talking about," as reported by The Daily Beast.

Charlampagne pointed out that Stewart has already displayed his leadership by helping get legislation passed. He highlighted Stewart's role in lobbying for the 2022 bill that expanded the healthcare and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service period.

He also went ahead to suggest another media person from late late-night roster who would work well alongside Stewart. Charlampagne said, “Maybe a Jon Stewart-[Stephen] Colbert ticket, because, you know, Colbert’s not going to have a job. He’s not working because of President Trump, so they say.”

The remark came after CBS recently announced that it will be axing Stephen Colbert's The Late Show in 2026. While CBS persisted that financial reasons were the factor behind the decision, there were speculations of Trump's influence. This came just days after Colbert publicly criticized CBS parent company Paramount for settling a defamation case with Trump for $16 million.

The Late Show host called the settlement amount a “big fat bribe,” noting it came just before Paramount’s planned merger with Skydance, which still needs approval from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Trade Commission.