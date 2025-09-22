Charlie Kirk's old wish surfaces after Musk-Trump reunite at funeral service: ‘Still working from heaven’

Charlie Kirk's comments on a possible reconciliation between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have resurfaced. This comes as the two powerful men were seen sitting together at the memorial service held in Kirk's honor. President Donald Trump, left, and Elon Musk talk during a memorial for Charlie Kirk.(AP)

Trump and Musk had had a very public falling out over the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’, around the time Musk exited Trump's administration. However, they both attended Kirk's memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21.

Musk was initially seen sitting alone, but later clips showed him move to where the President and his group were seated. Musk was seen on one side of Trump, with UFC CEO Dana White sitting on the other side. Musk and Trump were seen having a brief conversation. The White House also posted a photo of Musk and Trump together, captioning it “For Charlie”.

Amid the seeming reconciliation, Charlie Kirk's remarks, where he expresses hope for this very outcome has resurfaced.

What Charlie Kirk had said

Kirk, appearing on The Ingraham Angle, around the time of the Trump-Musk feud, had said “I actually think they’re going to reconcile at some point, though, because, deep down, I would like to believe they both want the same thing. But we must be very clear, though, that what President Trump wants in this bill, because that really was the forcing function of this kind of this feud and this schism, is exactly what he ran on.”

Speaking of Musk and Trump, he'd said “It’s been hard to watch today and unfortunate in some regards. And I love your take, which is both of these men deserve great credit for their contributions to help save civilization. Elon Musk bought Twitter, which, of course, became X a couple years ago, which liberated speech. And then, of course, President Trump built the most amazing political movement we’ve ever seen. He was shot, almost shot again,” Kirk said. “He was impeached twice. He was facing 700 years in federal prison, and he was so clear about not surrendering and not backing down and not giving up. I will say it’s a tough thing to watch this public feud.”

Kirk had also shared his hopes via a post on X.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that a lip-reader had revealed what Musk and Trump spoke about at Kirk's memorial service.

“How are you doing… So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat… Let’s try and work out how to get BACK on track,” Trump reportedly said, to which Musk nodded. Then the president reportedly said “I’ve MISSED you.” HT.com has been unable to verify what was said.

The Trump-Musk reunion, has however, drawn positive reactions from Kirk's supporters. “Charlie is still working from heaven,” a person said on X. Another remarked, “Miracles are happening. This is one of them. Charlie lives.”