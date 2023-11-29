Charlie Munger Death: 10 best Mungerisms to help us sail through life

Charlie Munger, the longtime friend and business partner of investor Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday, November 28. He was 99. "Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett said in a statement after his death. Charlie Munger died on Tuesday, November 28, aged 99 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(AP)

Back in 1978, Munger joined Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway as vice chairman. Under Munger, the small textile company eventually transformed into a massive conglomerate. At present, it is valued at more than $780 billion. Munger, who never officially retired from Berkshire Hathaway, would have turned 100 years old in January next year.

How Charles Munger inspired with his intelligence and wit

Munger’s devotees did not hear a lot from him, but when the billionaire spoke, his words were sure to inspire. Munger’s quotations and comments are called ‘Mungerisms.’

Here are 10 Charlie Munger quotes to help us in life: