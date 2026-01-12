Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America closing for 24 hours: Here's when and why

Banks across the United States, like Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, etc., will observe a 24-hour branch closure on Monday, January 19, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal holiday. Chase and other banks pause in-person services for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here's the updated schedule and all you need to know (istock)

Read more: Chase Bank falls victim to viral free money Tiktok hacks, many left with…

When will Chase Bank reopen? Chase Bank's closure on January 19 is a scheduled pause for the MLK Day, observed annually on the third Monday of January to honor the civil rights leader's legacy.

All 5300 Chase locations across the country will observe the 24-hour closure.

All branches will reopen on Tuesday, January 20, starting at 9 a.m. during regular business hours. Any pending transactions will be processed as soon as banking systems resume full activity.

Available services and unavailable services Online and mobile banking services, including balance checks, fund transfers and depositing checks, will remain available throughout the 24-hour closure.

Customers should be advised, nevertheless, that transactions planned for a federal holiday might not be completed until the bank reopens the next business day. Time-sensitive operations such as ACH transfers, wire transfers and bill payments may be impacted. Check Deposits requiring manual review will also be available from Tuesday.

Services like teller transactions and cash withdrawals inside branches, new account openings and in-person identity verification, loan and mortgage consultations and notary services will not be available on the day of closure.

Read more: Chase Bank to shut for 24 hours on Columbus Day? Here's the truth

All federal holidays, when Chase and several other banks will remain closed Scheduled closures for federal holidays are routine and predictable, and banks publicly share holiday schedules in advance on their websites.

Chase's holiday calendar includes days such as New Year’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day.