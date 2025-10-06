Chase Bank to shut for 24 hours on Columbus Day? Here's the truth

Chase Bank has clarified reports that all its branches would close for 24 hours on the upcoming Columbus Day, Monday, October 13. The bank confirmed that all 4,700 branches will remain open, and only certain services will be affected for online banking purposes. Chase Bank clarifies Columbus Day schedule: branches open, limited service updates and other details(REUTERS)

“Chase Bank will not shut down all locations,” the bank said in a statement. “The holiday will be treated as a regular federal holiday for scheduling transactions, repeating transactions, deposits, and fraud protection services.”

Services Impacted on Columbus Day

According to Chase, the following services will be affected:

Scheduling Transactions: Customers will not be able to schedule transactions, including loan payments or advances, for delivery on the holiday.

Repeating Transactions: Any recurring transactions due on October 13, including loan payments, will be processed on the preceding business day.

Chase QuickDepositSM: Deposits made on the holiday will post the next business day.

Fraud Protection Services: Check monitoring or protection services that would normally be available on the holiday will be accessible on the following business day, with the decision cut-off remaining at 4 PM local account time.

Other online services, such as checking account balances, moving funds, or reviewing account activity, will not be affected.

What is Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the US, which is observed on the second Monday of October. In 2025, it is on October 13th, so many Americans will have a long weekend.

Federal offices are closed and mail delivery is paused, but schools and most businesses are open. Some states and cities also recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples Day to honor Native Americans.

Other banks and access tips

According to The Sun, other major banks, including Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, PNC, Santander, and Wells Fargo, will close for 24 hours on the federal holiday. Only TD Bank and certain branches inside retail locations may remain open.

Customers are advised to plan ahead for in-person transactions and check local branch hours before the holiday. Digital banking services and ATMs will remain available throughout the day.

History and controversy

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas in 1492. It became a federal holiday in 1937, declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and was later moved to the second Monday in October in 1971.

The holiday is controversial due to Columbus’ treatment of Indigenous peoples, including slavery, violence, and the introduction of diseases that devastated native populations. InterExchange explains, “Columbus and his men mistreated the natives, used slavery and violence, and introduced diseases that wiped out entire communities. Many Americans argue Columbus should not be celebrated for bringing disease and destruction.”

Many communities now observe Indigenous Peoples Day alongside or instead of Columbus Day. President Biden was the first to officially mark Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021, though it is not a federal holiday.

Rumors suggested all Chase Bank branches would be closed on October 13, but the bank has clarified that branches will be open, though some services will be on a holiday schedule. You can still use digital banking, ATMs and online tools without interruption.

FAQs:

1. Will Chase Bank branches be open on Columbus Day 2025?

Yes, all 4,700 Chase Bank branches will remain open, though some services will follow a holiday schedule.

2. Which Chase Bank services are affected on Columbus Day?

Scheduling transactions, repeating transactions, QuickDepositSM, and fraud protection services will be processed on the following business day.

3. Can I use Chase digital banking on Columbus Day?

Yes, online banking, ATMs, and mobile apps remain fully operational for routine transactions.